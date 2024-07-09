TV & Film
Pakistani actor claims Shah Rukh Khan copied his role in 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'

Photos: Collected

Pakistani actor Tauqeer Nasir has alleged that Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan's role in the 2006 film "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" was a direct copy of his character from the drama "Parwaaz". Speaking on the YouTube channel "Zabardast With Wasi Shah", Nasir claimed that even the detail of an injured leg was borrowed from his portrayal in the drama.

Nasir stated, "Shah Rukh's role in the film was a direct copy of my character from the drama 'Parwaaz'." He added that the film was essentially based on the story of "Parwaaz", written by the renowned author Mustansar Hussain Tarar.

Nasir expressed his disappointment over the alleged plagiarism, saying, "Shah Rukh Khan is a talented actor. But it's disappointing to see the lack of recognition for my contribution from his side." He also criticised filmmaker Karan Johar for not giving due credit to him and Tarar.

"Shah Rukh Khan would often praise my work and send his regards to various people, but it's unfortunate that my contribution wasn't acknowledged," Nasir said.

Directed by Karan Johar, "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" is a romantic drama featuring a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher. The film explores complex themes within love, marriage, infidelity, and heartbreak.

Related topic:
Shah Rukh Khan Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
