Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:05 AM
Tue Jul 9, 2024

Six months in review: Best of Dhallywood

Tue Jul 9, 2024
Six months in review: Best of Dhallywood
Photos: Collected

In the first six months of this year, around 30 films have been released in the country, with only a few achieving notable commercial successes. However, several movies and songs have generated significant buzz in the entertainment industry and among audiences.

Six months in review: Best of Dhallywood

Early releases: A slow start

From January to March, a few films, including "Shesh Bazi", "Rukhe Darao", "Chhaya Brikkho", "Kagojer Bou", and "Peyarar Subash", were released, but none made a significant impact commercially or critically. The situation changed with the arrival of April.

Eid-ul-Fitr releases

Six months in review: Best of Dhallywood

 The festival of Eid has always been an opportune time for film releases due to higher audience turnout. Eleven films were released during Eid-ul-Fitr. Leading the charge was Himel Ashraf's "Rajkumar", starring Shakib Khan. Although it had an extended run in multiplexes, it fell short commercially compared to last year's blockbuster "Priyotoma".

 Among other notable releases, Mishuk Moni's "Deyaler Desh", starring Sariful Razz and Shobnom Bubly, received praise for Bubly's performance. Mostafa Kamal Raz's "Omar", featuring Razz as its lead, also garnered attention and was released internationally.

 Gias Uddin Selim's much-anticipated "Kajol Rekha", featuring Sariful Razz and Mondera Chakroborty, sparked discussions among critics and audiences but did not perform well at the box office. The simultaneous release of three films featuring Razz was not well-received by many viewers. Additionally, "Mona: Jinn-2" had a modest run in multiplexes.

 Post-Eid-ul-Fitr releases

Six months in review: Best of Dhallywood

 After winning awards at various international film festivals, including Iran's prestigious Fajr Film Festival, "Fatima", featuring Tasnia Farin in her first Bangladeshi silver screen project, generated buzz but failed commercially.

 Eid-ul-Azha releases

During Eid-ul-Azha, five films were released. The standout was Shakib Khan and Chorki's mega project "Toofan", directed by Raihan Rafi, which was both commercially successful and well-received by audiences. According to the production house, "Toofan" set a record for the highest number of shows at Star Cineplex and was released internationally, winning the hearts of viewers.

Six months in review: Best of Dhallywood

Chart-topping songs

Despite numerous releases, few songs gained widespread attention. However, songs from Shakib Khan's films stood out. The duet "O Rajkumar" from "Rajkumar", sung by Somnur Monir Konal and Balam, became a crowd favourite. Prince Mahmud's "Borbaad", sung by Alif, from the same film was also well-received. The duet "Ninduke" from "Lipstick", sung by Nancy and Imran, and Mithun Chakra's "Bisorjoner Betha" from "Deyaler" Desh were popular among listeners.

Six months in review: Best of Dhallywood

The biggest hit of the first half of this year is perhaps the song "Laage Ura Dhura" from "Toofan". A duet by Pritom Hasan and Debosrie Antara, it gained significant popularity across all audience segments, bringing emerging musician Antara into the limelight. The song "Dushtu Kokil" by Dilshad Nahar Kona from the same film is currently trending and well-received by listeners.

Six months in review: Best of Dhallywood

Although the beginning of the year didn't quite start on a high note for Dhallywood, it picked up its pace during Eid as audiences flocked to theatres to watch their favourite stars. Anticipation mounts high for the remaining six months of the year, hoping to prove fruitful for the industry.

push notification