Three star-studded films hit roadblocks, will they ever be made?

Although contracts were signed and shooting schedules finalised, the fate of three upcoming films—"Rasta", "Shaheb", and "Leela"—now hangs in the balance. This uncertainty has been confirmed by the producers, directors, and actors involved in the projects.

The teams behind these films have revealed growing challenges that cast doubt on whether these projects will ever see the light of day.

"Rasta", first announced in late 2021, was slated to begin filming in early 2022. Directed by Raihan Rafi, it was set to star Siam Ahmed alongside newcomer Snigdha Chowdhury. The film garnered attention early on—not for its storyline, but for its unusual payment structure. Rafi agreed to direct the film for just Tk 101, while Siam accepted a modest fee of Tk 1,001. This generated buzz, suggesting it was a passion project prioritising artistic vision over financial gain.

However, despite the initial excitement, production never began. Will it ever? Producer Abdul Aziz believes it's unlikely. Though everything was ready to proceed, Aziz feared the film might face challenges with censors. On top of that, Siam requested a scheduling change.

"Everyone was on board—the director, the cast—but Siam needed more time," said Aziz. "I was also concerned about how the script would fare with the censors. Even then, I had planned to start by mid-2023, but we missed that window too. Now, it feels like the project may never get made."

"Leela" was another highly anticipated film, originally set for a 2023 release timed for Eid-ul-Azha. Filming was scheduled to begin on March 22, starring Ador Azad and Puja Chery. Yet, just two days before production was set to start, the project came to a sudden halt due to unspecified issues with the producer. Rumours now suggest the film may be shelved indefinitely.

Director Alok Hasan expressed his frustration, stating, "We were ready to go, and then, just two days before shooting, it was cancelled. We had already spent around Tk 20-22 lakh on pre-production and advance payments to the cast. To this day, I don't know why the producer backed out. From our recent conversations, it seems like he's lost interest. I've lost hope."

Even lead actress Puja Chery seemed resigned to the film's uncertain future. "It's been a long time, and I haven't heard any updates. It looks like the film won't happen," she remarked.

The outlook for "Shaheb" is equally grim. Starring Sariful Razz and Kolkata's Idhika Paul, the film was supposed to start filming in August. However, production was postponed, and now it appears the project may face an indefinite delay.

Director Saif Chandan hinted at broader issues, stating, "Given the current situation in the country, I think the producer might drop the project altogether. From our conversations, it's clear his interest has faded. If we can find another producer, maybe the film could still happen, but I can't guarantee anything."