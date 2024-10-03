National Film Advisory Committee revamped to drive film industry growth

The government has reconstituted the National Film Advisory Committee to guide and support the growth of Bangladesh's film industry. The newly restructured committee will advise the government on various aspects of film development.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Deputy Secretary Md Saiful Islam announced the committee via a notice yesterday (October 2).

The 23-member committee is chaired by the information advisor, with the additional secretary (Film) from the Ministry of Information serving as the member secretary. It comprises key government officials, including secretaries from the ministries of Home Affairs, Industries, Commerce, Cultural Affairs, Law and Justice, and Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs. Additionally, the committee includes the managing director of the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), the CEO of the Film and Television Institute, the director general of the Film Archive, and the vice chairman of the Censor Certification Board.

Representatives from industry stakeholders such as FBCCI, Bangladesh Film Directors Association, Bangladesh Film Producers and Distributors Association, and Bangladesh Film Exhibitors Association have also been appointed.

The committee also includes Professor A Al Mamun from Rajshahi University's Mass Communication and Journalism Department, filmmakers Arifur Rahman and Tanim Noor, Bongo's Chief Content Officer Mushfiqur Rahman, film critic Sadia Khalid Reeti, and film critic and filmmaker Ahmed Salekin.

The committee's responsibilities include reviewing and assessing existing film-related policies, laws, and regulations, and recommending amendments to align with industry needs. It will also propose new policies, if necessary, to support the growth and modernisation of Bangladesh's film sector.

In addition to its role in implementing the national film policy, the committee will study domestic and international film industries to identify strategies that could be applied in Bangladesh. Based on these findings, it will make recommendations for strengthening the local film industry.

The advisory body is expected to meet at least twice a year, offering expert insights on updates, revisions, or enhancements to the national film policy. The committee is set to begin its work soon, marking a significant step forward in addressing the evolving needs of Bangladesh's film industry.