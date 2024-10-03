Film Development Corporation presents bold new 21-point agenda

In a bold move to reshape the country's ailing film industry, the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) (Bangladesh Chalachitra Unnoyon Forum) has emerged as a new voice, demanding sweeping reforms.

During a press conference at the BFDC premises yesterday, the forum set forth an ambitious 21-point agenda, urging the interim government to implement significant changes that aim to revive the industry and protect the interests of filmmakers and industry workers.

At the press conference, held in the Film Producers and Distributors Association office, the forum's interim committee was introduced, with veteran film producer Shamsul Alam as the convener and renowned director Shahin Sumon as the member secretary. The committee outlined demands that call for radical industry reforms, including the immediate dissolution of the current Film Certification Board and the National Film Award jury board.

The 21-point manifesto covers a range of issues, including the creation of a centralised government server to manage the distribution and tracking of films, the introduction of e-ticketing systems, and much-needed renovations of cinema halls. The forum is also pushing for the introduction of honours and master's programmes in film studies to foster future talents and ensure the industry's skilled growth.

Additional demands include the establishment of a formal loan system to help finance film projects, ensuring that government grants go to genuine filmmakers instead of politically connected individuals, and creating a transparent, controversy-free system for National Film Awards. The forum also called for the end of politically motivated film grants and the creation of internationally competitive film policies, along with housing projects for landless film workers.

Several prominent figures in the film industry voiced their support for the forum's mission. Shamsul Alam, the convener of the BFDC meeting, delivered the welcome speech, supported by joint convener and actor DA Tayeb, and other key members like actor Ali Raj, producer AJ Rana, and director Saimon Tariq.

The event also saw the attendance of celebrated actor Omar Sani, actress Shabnam Parvin, and numerous other directors, producers, and screenwriters, showing strong support for the forum's objectives.

The manifesto was read aloud by Shahin Sumon, the general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Directors' Association, who emphasised the urgency of addressing the challenges facing the country's film industry. The event served as a clarion call for reform, with hopes that this movement will steer the film sector toward a brighter, more sustainable future.