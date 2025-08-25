Poverty rate jumps to 27.9%; extreme poverty nearly doubles to 9.3%

PPRC report reveals sharp rise from 2022

Poverty in Bangladesh has increased sharply to 27.93 percent, up from 18.7 percent in 2022, according to a new estimate by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC).

The ratio of people living in extremely poor conditions has risen to 9.35 percent this year from 5.6 percent three years ago, said the research organisation, releasing its findings from a national-level study on the state of the real economy at the LGED auditorium in Dhaka today.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) estimated the poverty rate at 18.7 percent and extreme poverty at 5.6 percent in its Household Income and Expenditure Survey in 2022.