Fazlur Rahman voices concern for his and family’s safety as protesters besiege his Dhaka home

BNP Chairperson's adviser Fazlur Rahman has expressed concern for his and his family's safety after protesters gathered outside his Segunbagicha residence in Dhaka today, demanding his expulsion from the party and his arrest over "derogatory remarks" about the July uprising.

"As a freedom fighter, I have the right to live in peace," Fazlur told reporters at the Supreme Court premises.

"A mob is being created in front of my house. I did not say that a dark force was behind August 5. Please listen to my entire speech." He added, "Show me proof. Taking two lines from YouTube is not right. If you can prove it with the full video, I will apologise."

Earlier today, protesters under the banner of Biplobi Chhatra Janata staged a sit-in in front of his home, shouting slogans against him. Leaders and activists of several organisations, including Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chatra Sangshad and July Rajbandi, joined the demonstration.

Syed Mahadi Hasan, a leader of July Rajbandi, said, "Fazlur Rahman insulted the July uprising. We are demanding his immediate arrest. He must also apologise for his arrogance."

The protest followed a show-cause notice issued yesterday by BNP, asking Fazlur to explain within 24 hours why action should not be taken against him for making "distasteful and misleading statements about the historic July-August mass uprising."

Police were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, confirmed Tariqul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Ramna Police Station, at around 5:30pm.

Meanwhile, rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) expressed alarm over what it described as "mob and intimidation" outside Fazlur's home. In a statement, ASK said such acts "not only target an individual but frighten the whole society, undermining freedom of expression and security." The organisation urged immediate steps to halt "mob politics" and ensure the safety of Fazlur and his family.