BNP show-causes Fazlur Rahman over ‘controversial’ comments on July uprising

Demands explanation within 24 hours

BNP today served a show-cause notice on Fazlur Rahman, an adviser to the party chairperson, seeking explanation for his "controversial and misleading comments" about the July-August uprising.

The notice, issued from the party's central office, asked him to submit a written explanation within 24 hours.

The party sought to know why organisational action should not be taken against him for remarks it said "went against party discipline."

"You have been continuously making indecent and misleading comments about the historic July-August mass uprising… Your comments against the uprising and the movement to restore democracy have caused strong reactions among the public," the notice read.