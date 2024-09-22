Government-funded films ‘Rukhsar’ and ‘Moynar Char’ begin production

Filmmaker Mostafizur Rahman Babu stressed that sitting idly with government money isn’t an option, irrespective of the current political situation.

In the aftermath of Bangladesh's recent government transition, uncertainty has been dangling in the air regarding the future of last year's state-funded films. Many filmmakers have been left in a state of limbo, awaiting guidance from the new administration.

However, two directors—Mustafizur Rahman Manik and Mostafizur Rahman Babu—have decided to push forward, undeterred by the lack of clarity. Both are well underway with their respective government-funded films: "Rukhsar" and "Moynar Char".

For Manik, known for his meticulous direction and emotionally charged storytelling, "Rukhsar" is a project filled with promise. The film stars Neelanjona Neela in the title role, with the first phase of shooting already wrapped. The second phase is scheduled to begin soon, signalling that the film's production is running smoothly, even in these uncertain times.

Mustafizur Rahman Manik

Meanwhile, Mostafizur Rahman Babu, a director who has quietly built a reputation for bold cinematic choices, is making significant progress on "Moynar Char". With pre-production completed and music recording sessions in full swing, the project is moving at a steady pace.

The music, composed by Shahabuddin Majumdar, features a track performed by Ayon Chakladar and Sabrina Nowshin Tushi, which wrapped recording last Thursday. It's the third and final song of the film, marking a significant milestone in the pre-shoot preparation.

Babu is characteristically pragmatic about the pace of production. "We received the first instalment of funding some time ago. Sitting idly with government money isn't an option," he stated candidly. He is determined to move ahead with his vision, even as others wait for more definitive instructions from the new government.

"If everything goes well, we plan to start shooting in Noakhali in the first week of next month," the director added, indicating a clear timeline and firm direction.