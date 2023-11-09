A new thriller arrives in ‘Shyama Kabya’, stars hopeful

Artists of the film ‘Shyama Kabya’ gather together at a press conference at BFDC premises on Thursday. Photos: Collected

The much-anticipated psychological thriller, Badrul Anam Saud's "Shyama Kabya" is set to release in the theaters of Bangladesh on November 24. Renowned artiste Suborna Mustafa shares her thoughts with The Daily Star on the film, which she co-produced with her husband, Badrul Anam Saud.

"I have my full trust in Badrul Anam Saud. He is a seasoned director and has a certain style when it comes to filmmaking. I am definitely excited for 'Shyama Kabya'," said Suborna at a press conference, which took place yesterday.

"Actually, I am waiting to watch the movie alongside the people. Bangladeshi audiences were always up for good films, and I believe they will love it," the veteran artiste continued with a smile of conviction on her face.

"The film industry came to a standstill amid the two-year hiatus of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we suffered a lot during this period. As it's over, we–artists, began to work and make new content again," Suborna said as she explained the filmmaking process of the "Shyama Kabya".

Recalling the shoot days of the film, Suborna said, "We shot for 24 to 25 days in distinct areas of Tangail, Sundarban. We have been greatly assisted by the villagers of these regions, and we are deeply thankful to them for their hospitality."

The actress further thanked Bappa Mazumder and also Emon Shaha for the music and overall music and sound design of the film. "I would also like to thank our art director, Uttam Guha. I consider him as a magician as he brilliantly designed the art direction of the film."

"For this film, I tried to be as close as possible to my audience's aspirations towards Bengali cinema. We made a psychological thriller which is timely, and the audiences will be able to relate to," said the director of the film, Badrul Anam Saud.

"As per my experience, Bangladeshi audiences have always appreciated movies with good storylines. If the story of a movie is good, audiences will flock to the cinemas. As 'Shyama Kabya' is grounded well with a good storyline, I have full confidence that it will do well at the box office", said actor Intekhab Dinar. "I believe audiences will be glued to their seats till the end of the movie for its master storyline and aesthetic storytelling."

Recently, "Shyama Kabya" dominated at the Gange Sur Seine Film Festival in Paris, claiming awards in four categories.

The government-granted film has won the Special Jury Award, the Best Original Screenplay Award, the Best Picture Award, and the Best Editing Award.

The direction, story, screenplay, dialogues, and editing for "Shyama Kabya" was done by Badrul Anam Saud, who bagged the Best Original Screenplay Award and the Best Editing Award for the film. Meanwhile, the Best Picture Award for the film was taken by Ishthiaq Hossein.

The psychological thriller features Shohel Mondol and Neelanjona Neela in central roles, and portrays the tale of a college teacher (Shohel Mondol) who had experienced a traumatic childhood incident and tends to seclude himself in his home, where he lives alone.

However, his life takes a new turn when he falls in love with a beautiful girl (Neelanjona Neela) and gets married. Very soon, his introverted persona and secluded life changes, with tension building in his marriage.

Audiences will also get to see Intekhab Dinar and A K Azad Shetu, amongst others, playing significant roles in the film.