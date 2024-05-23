Concert marking Bappa Mazumder’s 30-year career to be held tomorrow

Prominent musician Bappa Mazumder is all geared up to celebrate three decades in the music industry this year.

To commemorate this significant milestone, Aajob Karkhana is organising a concert in collaboration with Aajob Records titled "The Bappa Mazumder Show with Joy Shahriar" tomorrow (May 24) at the capital's Bangladesh Shishu Academy Auditorium.

The concert is scheduled to commence at 6pm. Notably, musician Joy Shahriar will open the show the concert for Bappa Mazumder. The "Bonomali" famed singer will then perform some of the most beloved songs from his extensive body of work.

Sharing his excitement regarding the upcoming concert, Bappa Mazumder stated, "We often don't get the opportunity to perform for an extended period for our audience. Events like this allow us to share our favorite songs from the live stage."

"Over the past three decades, I have created many songs, and I have received immense love from my audience for them. This event is a dedication to that love and appreciation," concluded Bappa.

The concert is invite only.