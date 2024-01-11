Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jan 11, 2024 05:31 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 05:47 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Joy Shahriar releases new single “Kingba Tomar Keu Na”

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jan 11, 2024 05:31 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 05:47 PM
Photos: Collected

Popular musician Joy Shahriar has released a new single titled, "Kingba Tomar Keu Na" on his official Facebook and YouTube channels today. The song, which is written by Eshrar Latif, has been composed by the singer himself while the sound design is credited to Nabid Salehin Niloy. 

The song's official label Aajob Records produced the song while Aajob Karkhana shot the music video.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Regarding his new song, Joy said, "It feels great to begin the new year with a new song. I am planning to bring several songs to my audiences; "Kingba Tomar Keu Na" is the first of many."

"Lyricist Eshrar Latif is one of my favourite writers and it felt great to lend my voice to his words for the song," the singer added.

Read more

Music industry mourns the loss of Shahed Hossain

"Kingba Tomar Keu Na" has been released across iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other renowned music platforms simultaneously.

Related topic:
Joy ShahriarKingba Tomar Keu NaAajob RecordsEshrar Latif
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nachiketa performing in Dhaka next month

Nachiketa celebrates three-decade long career in Dhaka

In a world of streaming ‘Icche Amar’ preserves sentimental value of CDs

In a world of streaming, ‘Icche Amar’ preserves sentimental value of CDs

Bappa-Tahsan-Joy join forces for Bolchhi Shono

1 MINUTE PLEASE!

শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রী হিসেবে শপথ নিলেন শেখ হাসিনা

সন্ধ্যা ৭টায় বঙ্গভবনে শপথ নেন তিনি।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

৫ মাস পর হাসপাতাল থেকে বাসায় ফিরছেন খালেদা জিয়া

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification