Joy Shahriar releases new single “Kingba Tomar Keu Na”

Popular musician Joy Shahriar has released a new single titled, "Kingba Tomar Keu Na" on his official Facebook and YouTube channels today. The song, which is written by Eshrar Latif, has been composed by the singer himself while the sound design is credited to Nabid Salehin Niloy.

The song's official label Aajob Records produced the song while Aajob Karkhana shot the music video.

Regarding his new song, Joy said, "It feels great to begin the new year with a new song. I am planning to bring several songs to my audiences; "Kingba Tomar Keu Na" is the first of many."

Video of Joy Shahriar - Kingba Tomar Keu Na | Eshrar Latif [Official Video]

"Lyricist Eshrar Latif is one of my favourite writers and it felt great to lend my voice to his words for the song," the singer added.

"Kingba Tomar Keu Na" has been released across iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other renowned music platforms simultaneously.