Aajob Records releases Nachiketa and Joy Shahriar’s duet album

Record label Aajob Records has officially released noted Indian singer Nachiketa Chakraborty and Joy Shahriar's duet album "Tothagoto".

The album, featuring seven songs, has been penned by acclaimed lyricists of the country, including Niaz Ahmed Aungshu, Eshrar Latif, Tanbir Sajib, Salma Sultana, Joy Shahriar, and Maruf Hasan.

The tracks of the album are "Arektibar Bacho" (Nachiketa, Joy Shahriar); "Keu Nei Bhalo" (Nachiketa Chakraborty); "Kingba Tomar Keu Na" (Joy Shahriar); "Kothara" (Nachiketa); Chakraborty; "Utpakhi" (Joy Shahriar); "Arektibar Bacho" (Nachiketa Chakraborty); and "Kothara" (Joy Shahriar).

Video of Nachiketa Chakraborty &amp; Joy Shahriar - Tothagoto | Full Album

With Joy's compositions of the songs, who also collaborated with Mahaan Fahim and Amin Zamael Tilok on the music arrangements, the sound design for the album was done by Amzad Hosen Bappy and Nabid Salehin Niloy.

"I admire Joy's musical works, and his dedication towards music is commendable. I enjoyed working on the entire album with him. I hope that our listeners will love the songs," Nachiketa said about the album.

Joy Shahriar shared his thoughts on the album, stating, "Nachi da is one of my dream artistes. A double album with him is a dream come true. I did an album with Biswa da (Kumar Bishwajit) in 2016. After eight years, I made a double album again. Hope the audience will like our songs."

"Tothagoto" is available on Aajob Records' YouTube channel and all streaming platforms worldwide, including Spotify, Amazon, iTunes, Shadhin Music, and more.