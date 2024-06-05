Music
Nachiketa to perform in Dhaka again

Nachiketa Chakraborty, the beloved musician from West Bengal, is returning to perform for the Dhaka audience once more. "Nachiketa Live in Dhaka Volume 2" is scheduled for July 26 at the Krishibid Institute auditorium in the capital.

The concert, organised by Ajob Factory, will feature Nachiketa performing alongside Joy Shahriar. The announcement was made last Monday on Ajob Factory's Facebook page.

Last year, Nachiketa celebrated 30 years of his musical career with a solo concert in Dhaka. The event, titled "Nachiketa Live in Dhaka", was held at the Krishibid Institute Auditorium in November and was well received. 

Although the concert began at 8pm, the audience started gathering in the afternoon. Popular singer Joy Shahriar also shared the stage with Nachiketa during the first concert. At that event, Nachiketa made a heartfelt plea for an end to the Israeli aggression on Palestine.

In the early 90s, Nachiketa burst onto the music scene like a comet and redefined traditional Bengali music. His debut album, "Ei Besh Bhalo Achi", was released on August 14, 1993. Through his songs, the thoughts of ordinary people came to life, with profound meanings embedded in simple words. Following Kabir Suman, Nachiketa gained recognition as a vibrant and lively singer.

Related topic:
nachiketa chakrabortyWest BengalDhaka audienceNachiketa Live in Dhaka Volume 2Krishibid InstituteAjob Factorysinger Joy Shahriar
