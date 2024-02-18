Music
Nachiketa honours Ekushey February with a tribute song

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 18, 2024
Photo: Collected

Renowned artiste Nachiketa Chakraborty recently released a song titled "Ekta Ekusher Lage" in honour of the historic Ekushey February, emphasising the deep bond between Bangladesh and West Bengal despite the geographical barriers. The song, sung by Nachiketa with Sayeeda Shampa, carries heartfelt lyrics penned by Golam Morshed and composed by Antu Golandaz.

Regarding the song's significance, lyricist Golam Morshed expressed, "Ekushey is our pride. Many have sacrificed their lives for our Bengali language, including Rafiq, Salam, Jabbar, and Barkat. It's essential to create songs for the very same Bengali language." 

"The lyrics of this song are crafted with love. I hope listeners will learn about the significance of Ekushey through this song. Nachiketa's recording has infused the song with profound emotion, enhancing its impact," he added.

Shampa commented, "Nachiketa da is one of my favourite artistes. He always takes the lead in singing socially conscious songs. Both of us have poured our sentiments for Ekushey February into this song."

The song will be released on a YouTube channel named Gaan janala on February 21.

 

