Nachiketa celebrates three-decade long career in Dhaka

Friday night hosted not one but two noticeable concerts in Dhaka. One might have been embroiled in a wave of uncontrollable controversies to still have made an impact and the other concert also delivered a captivating performance, setting an example for showmanship that most can learn from. The concert "Nachiketa Live in Dhaka with Joy Shahriar" last night, was reportedly a gathering of a crowd of people aged 40 and over.

Conducted by Aajob Karkhana and Aajob Records, the event titled "Tirishe Nachiketa – Nachiketa Live in Dhaka with Joy Shahriar" commemorated the musical artiste's 40-year journey. It was a particularly nostalgic occasion for his devoted attendees at the KIB (Krishibid Institution Bangladesh) auditorium.

During the last ten years, singer Nachiketa Chakraborty, hailing from Kolkata, has engaged in various musical collaborations in Bangladesh alongside Joy Shahriar who is recognised for his widely popular 2009 track "Shotti Bolchi". Nachiketa recently celebrated his 30-year musical journey in Kolkata. In acknowledgment of this milestone, Joy established a celebration of the same event in Dhaka.

The singer-songwriter Joy opened the show with the song "Ashtei Hobe", then after performing several songs, he ended with "Shotti Bolchi" to make the concert about Nachiketa Chakraborty. The 52-year-old musician delivered a set of 15 songs. The audience repeatedly asked him to perform his most famous songs, but he preferred to sing some of the less frequently performed ones.

Popular songs that he performed included, "Antabihin Path Cholai Jibon", "Bhoboghure", "Dekhe Jao", "Agunpakhi", "Jokhon Shomoy Thomke Thake", "Rajosri Tomar Jonno", "Prithibi Abar Shanto Hobe" and "Briddhasrom".

His lesser-known songs included "Ichhe", "Hoyto Tomari Jonne", "Bhebe Dekhecho Ki", "Dekhey Jao" and "Din Sheshe Ratri Ashe". Prior to taking the stage to perform the highly anticipated song of the night, "Nilanjona", he briefly left the stage to rest, allowing his associated instrumentalists and backing vocals to continue in his absence. However, to the audience's astonishment, his associates showcased their singing abilities just as skillfully as he did.