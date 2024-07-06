Nachiketa to perform two concerts in Dhaka this July

Nachiketa Chakraborty is a well-known name in both Kolkata and Bangladesh. His melodious voice and heartwarming lyrics beautifully reflect themes of love, life, and social messages.

Whenever Nachiketa visits Dhaka, music lovers eagerly await his live performances. The great news for his fans is that Nachiketa will be performing in Dhaka not once but twice this month.

He will perform on July 12 at the Hatirjheel Amphitheater in the capital. The concert, titled "Dhaka Melancholy", is organised by Blue Brick Communications. In addition to Nachiketa, Arnob, Armeen Musa, and Ahmed Sunny will also perform at the event.

Tickets are priced at Tk 2,000 and are already on sale on the Tickify website.

The second concert, organised by Aajob Karkhana and titled "Nachiketa Live in Dhaka with Joy Shahriar - Volume Two", will be held on July 26 at the Krishibid Institute Auditorium.

Joy Shahriar will perform alongside Nachiketa again for the second event. Ticket prices will vary between Tk 1,000 and 5,000, depending on the category and they can be purchased through the Get Set Rock website.