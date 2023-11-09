Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Nov 9, 2023 05:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 05:46 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Nachiketa to perform in Dhaka tomorrow

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Nov 9, 2023 05:37 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 05:46 PM
Photos: Collected

Nachiketa Chakraborty, the versatile vocalist known for his soulful renditions, will grace Dhaka with his musical presence tomorrow. The renowned artiste, captivating audiences for over three decades, is set to perform at the "Nachiketa Live in Dhaka with Joy Shahriar" concert at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in Dhaka.

Nachiketa's debut album, 'Ei Besh Bhalo Achi", was released in 1993, marking the beginning of a 30-year journey that has enamoured Bengali music enthusiasts. Despite exploring various genres, Nachiketa is most celebrated for his life-oriented songs.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His recent event, "Tirish e Nachiketa", held in Kolkata, received widespread acclaim, leading to this eagerly anticipated concert in Dhaka. Nachiketa expressed, "I sing in Bengali, and my listeners in Kolkata and Dhaka are equally dear to me. The completion of 30 years in my musical journey calls for a celebration, and what better place than Dhaka to make it complete."

Ferdous reminiscences about 'Hothat Brishti' with Nachiketa
Read more

Ferdous reminiscences about 'Hothat Brishti' with Nachiketa

"Joy Shahriar is a dear friend, and I am coming to Dhaka at his invitation to share my music with the audience. I hope it will be an incredible evening," he added.

Related topic:
nachiketa chakrabortyTirish e NachiketaNachiketa Live in Dhaka with Joy Shahriar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

In a world of streaming ‘Icche Amar’ preserves sentimental value of CDs

In a world of streaming, ‘Icche Amar’ preserves sentimental value of CDs

The entire world will listen to Bangla music: Nachiketa

The entire world will listen to Bangla music: Nachiketa

Chanchal Chowdhury sings 'Shada Shada Kala Kala' for Nachiketa

Chanchal Chowdhury sings 'Shada Shada Kala Kala' for Nachiketa

Nachiketa performing in Dhaka next month

2w ago
Ferdous reminiscences about 'Hothat Brishti' with Nachiketa

Ferdous reminiscences about 'Hothat Brishti' with Nachiketa

|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ১৭ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৭৩৪

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে মোট ১ হাজার ৪৪৯ জন মারা গেলেন।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

প্রিজনভ্যান দেখলেই ‘বাবা বাবা’ বলে চিৎকার করছিল ২ বছরের মেহরীন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে