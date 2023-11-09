Nachiketa to perform in Dhaka tomorrow

Nachiketa Chakraborty, the versatile vocalist known for his soulful renditions, will grace Dhaka with his musical presence tomorrow. The renowned artiste, captivating audiences for over three decades, is set to perform at the "Nachiketa Live in Dhaka with Joy Shahriar" concert at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in Dhaka.

Nachiketa's debut album, 'Ei Besh Bhalo Achi", was released in 1993, marking the beginning of a 30-year journey that has enamoured Bengali music enthusiasts. Despite exploring various genres, Nachiketa is most celebrated for his life-oriented songs.

His recent event, "Tirish e Nachiketa", held in Kolkata, received widespread acclaim, leading to this eagerly anticipated concert in Dhaka. Nachiketa expressed, "I sing in Bengali, and my listeners in Kolkata and Dhaka are equally dear to me. The completion of 30 years in my musical journey calls for a celebration, and what better place than Dhaka to make it complete."

"Joy Shahriar is a dear friend, and I am coming to Dhaka at his invitation to share my music with the audience. I hope it will be an incredible evening," he added.