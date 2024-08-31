I wasn’t familiar with this side of the Bengalis: Nachiketa

The people in West Bengal are actively protesting the RG Kar incident, with Kolkata's showbiz celebrities taking to the streets daily to demand justice. However, many of these protesting stars are also facing criticism.

Nachiketa is one such musician. Despite participating in the protests, he is being trolled online. The musician who is famous for his numerous timeless songs, is deeply saddened by the situation.

On August 14, Nachiketa recited a poem he had written on social media to protest the incident at RG Kar incident. As soon as the poem, titled "Ma Tumi Esho Na", began circulating, trolls started targeting the artiste.

Nachiketa expressed his disappointment over the matter. In an interview with Anandabazar online, he said, "I was the first one to protest. But now I see that if you don't take sides while protesting, trolling begins!"

Nachiketa voiced his disappointment, mentioning that he had never seen this side of the Bengali people before. He believes that the way someone chooses to protest should be a personal decision. He remarked, "I am being criticised for not taking to the streets to protest! I had never seen this side of the Bengali people before."

Nachiketa had taken to the streets during the Singur-Nandigram movement. Referring to that, he said, "Over the years, my body has been covered in dust from the streets. Now, I am older. Besides, I don't engage in any politics."

He reminded everyone that even those personalities who have walked in protest marches have faced trolling. As an example, he mentioned Aparna Sen. Nachiketa argued, "They actually want to remove educated people from society!"

Nachiketa expressed his disappointment, saying, "After dedicating 31 years to the Bengali people, it pains me that they are now trolling me. I am genuinely hurt by this."