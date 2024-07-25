Nachiketa on visiting Bangladesh amid curfew

Bangladesh recently witnessed a significant level of unrest due to the consequences of violent clashes which followed the quota reform movement. Over the past week, violence erupted across the country, especially turning the capital city into a battlefield. However, the situation is now being strictly monitored with the enforcement of curfews.

In the midst of this, Nachiketa Chakraborty, the popular artiste from West Bengal, made plans to visit Bangladesh on account of an upcoming concert.

Nachiketa shared with an Indian media outlet, "I frequently travel to Bangladesh for music programmes. The people of Bangladesh appreciate my music, and I have had an event scheduled for July 26 for quite some time. I must travel to Bangladesh for that event."

Nachiketa also mentioned that he informed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about his decision during an event on their Martyrs' Day on July 21. While the minister advised against the trip, Nachiketa believes that the situation in Bangladesh will stabilise following discussions between the government and the student protestors.

If the situation stabilises, the concert will proceed without disruption. Nachiketa is looking forward to performing for his Bangladeshi fans on July 26.

As the situation surrounding the quota movement in the country gradually normalises, offices already reopened yesterday. However, the curfew remains in effect.

The curfew continues to be enforced in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Narsingdi Wednesday, and today, Thursday. However, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal announced that the curfew will be relaxed for seven hours from 10am to 5pm today.

Reports indicate that hundreds of people have lost their lives due to the violence linked to the quota reform movement in Bangladesh, with thousands more injured. After a complete internet outage for five consecutive days, services were partially restored starting Tuesday night, July 23.