Police bar guardians from staging sit-in at DMC

Police barred a group of people from holding a silent sit-in protest under the banner "Santaner Pashe Obhibhabok (Guardians Beside Children)" in front of the Dhaka Medical College this morning.

The protesters announced a silent protest at the main entrance of the DMC, demanding answers for the deaths of their children who were killed during the recent quota reform movement.

Shima Dutta, a guardian, said they wanted to hold a silent sit-in to protest the killings of their children.

Photo: Md Abbas

"We requested the police to permit us to hold the sit-in for just 10 minutes. But they refused. We have the right to stand anywhere to express our protest. The constitution guarantees this," Dutta told the media.

Md Aktarul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (Ramna zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star that they were not allowing the demonstration because these people had not obtained permission from the DMP.

"Without permission, we cannot allow them to hold their programme here," he added.

Photo: Md Abbas

Later, the protesters visited injured students undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The students suffered injuries during recent clashes with law enforcement agencies and pro-government groups during the quota reform movement.