Shafin Ahmed, iconic Bangladeshi musician, dies at 63

Shafin Ahmed, the legendary musician known for his work with the pioneering band Miles, has passed away. He succumbed to a massive heart attack at a hospital in Virginia, USA, as confirmed by his brother, fellow musician Hamin Ahmed to The Daily Star.

The musician, who gave us timeless hits like "Harano Sukh," "Aj Jonmodin Tomar," "Phiriye Dao," and "Neela," breathed his last far from home, in the United States. The news was also confirmed by Ashfaqul Bari Rumon, lead vocalist of the band Parthibo.

Rumon shared, "Shafin suffered a massive heart attack. He had a concert scheduled in Virginia on July 20. He fell ill before the show and had to cancel it. He was admitted to the hospital that day. As his organs started failing, he was put on life support. Unfortunately, we couldn't bring him back."

Rumon also mentioned, "I spoke with Shafin's bandmate Raisul Islam Rimon, who confirmed the news. Shafin had been on life support for the past two days in a Virginia hospital."

Shafin Ahmed passed away at 6:50 am Bangladesh time on July 25, 2024.

Efforts to reach Shafin's elder brother, Hamin Ahmed, for more details were unsuccessful.

Shafin Ahmed was born on February 14, 1961. His mother, Firoza Begum, was a legendary vocalist, and his father, Kamal Dasgupta, was a renowned musician. Growing up in such a musically enriched environment, Shafin was immersed in music from an early age. He learned classical music from his father and Nazrul songs from his mother.

Later, Shafin, along with his elder brother Hamin, was exposed to Western music while studying in the UK, which led to the formation of Miles. This band remains one of Bangladesh's top bands, with Shafin contributing his voice to 90% of their songs, earning widespread popularity. Besides singing, he also played bass guitar for the band.

However, due to longstanding disputes with his brother, Shafin left Miles recently to form his own group.

Some of Shafin's most beloved songs include "Chand Tara Surjo," "Jala Jala," "Phiriye Dao," and "Firey Ele Na."

Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba posted a photo of Shafin Ahmed on social media, with the caption: "A few moments ago, Bangladeshi band star Shafin Ahmed passed away at a hospital in Virginia. Inna-Lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un. May Allah grant him Jannah."

Musician Russel Ali wrote, "May your soul rest in peace, my brother Shafin Ahmed. It feels unreal that we messaged each other just a week ago and now you are gone. Thank you for always inspiring us with your insane talent. You will be missed."

Musician Kazi Faisal Ahmed expressed, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Shafin Ahmed bhai is no more. The legend has left Earth for eternal peace."

Shafat Ahmed Chowdhury, guitarist of the band Mechanix, stated, "Rest in peace, Shafin Ahmed. To me, you were my favourite and the best bassist in Bangladesh."

Musician Alif Alauddin said, "Shafin bhai... may your soul rest in peace."

Jon Kabir of the band Indalo said, "Thanks for all the music and the memories, Shafin bhai."

Musician Ryan Taj added, "You just left us too early! Rest in peace, legend Shafin Ahmed bhai. You will live in us with your voice and melodies. The end of an era."

The popular band Chirkutt posted on their official Facebook page: "Shafin Ahmed, former vocalist and bassist of the legendary Bangladeshi band Miles, passed away a while ago in the USA. Shafin bhai's contributions to Bangla band music are immense. We mourn his loss with heavy hearts and offer our deepest condolences."

Shafin Ahmed was a Bangladeshi rock bassist, singer-songwriter, record producer, and politician. He was the lead singer, songwriter, and bassist for Miles, a band he joined with his elder brother Hamin Ahmed in 1979.

Born in Kolkata, Shafin was the youngest son of Bangladeshi classical music singer Kamal Dasgupta and singer Firoza Begum. Growing up in a musical family, he began his musical journey at the age of nine. The family moved to Dhaka in the late 60s, and Shafin was later exposed to rock and roll music in London during the late 70s. He joined Miles in 1979, first as an acoustic guitarist, and later as the lead singer and bassist in 1991, leading the band through the 90s Bangla rock music scene.