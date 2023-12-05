Miles band members' tension surfaces on Facebook

In a recent online debacle, discord between the members of the iconic band 'Miles' has surfaced, shedding light on a tangled web of disagreements and financial disputes. The rift primarily involves Shafin Ahmed and Hamin Ahmed, brothers and integral members of the band, whose differences have spilled over onto various social media platforms, especially Facebook.

The saga unfolded in November 2021 when Shafin Ahmed announced through a video message that he had separated from Miles, citing differences and alleging various irregularities within the band. His claims included the suspension of band activities due to said irregularities. However, contradicting statements followed from Hamin Ahmed, asserting a different narrative.

The core issues seem rooted in a clash over artistic integrity and financial matters, plunging the band members into a legal fight. Despite the heated debates and discussions that ensued, it was observed that Miles continued to function without Shafin. On the other hand, Shafin Ahmed formed his own group and began performing at concerts.

However, the conflict took an explosive turn on Monday (December 4) when Shafin Ahmed took to his Facebook page to voice his grievances. He revealed that he hadn't received any royalties from several streaming platforms associated with Miles, a claim corroborated by Spotify's data showcasing substantial global streaming figures for the band's songs.

In his social media post, Shafin Ahmed displayed screenshots, expressing his frustration and alleging a lack of compensation for his contributions. He also highlighted his exclusion from some band activities while his recorded songs continued to be performed.

Responding to Shafin's assertions, Hamin Ahmed confronted his brother on the same platform, questioning Shafin's claims and demanding transparency regarding earnings and royalties. Hamin accused Shafin of performing Miles' hit songs without proper authorisation and engaging junior musicians to replicate guitar and keyboard solos.

The online feud between the two escalated with Hamin highlighting the absence of evidence supporting Shafin's allegations in official reports. Hamin emphasised the need for respect and integrity while demanding the return of studio monitors allegedly taken by Shafin without permission.

The contentious dispute, seemingly unresolved as of now, has sparked disappointment amongst fans.

This conflict within the band comes as a surprise to many, given Miles' legendary musical history since its establishment in 1979. The band transitioned from creating English songs to gaining widespread popularity in the Bangladeshi music scene through their Bengali compositions.

As the saga continues to unfold online, the rift within Miles leaves a void in the hearts of music enthusiasts who've admired the band's contributions to the rich tapestry of Bangladeshi music.