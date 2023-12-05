TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Dec 5, 2023 07:53 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 08:00 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Mahfuz Ahmed, Babita, and Siam Ahmed lead as taxpayers

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Dec 5, 2023 07:53 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 08:00 PM
Photos: Star and collected

This time around, Mahfuz Ahmed, Farida Akhtar Babita, and Siam Ahmed (in this order) topped the list of highest taxpayers for the tax year of 2022-23, under the actors' category, as per the National Board of Revenue (NBR). 

On the other hand, Tahsan Rahman Khan, S D Rubel and Momtaz Begum made way for themselves, in the given order, as the leading taxpayers in the singers' category.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The NBR has released the names of 141 individuals and companies recognised as top taxpayers for the 2022-23 tax year. A corresponding gazette has thus been published.

Celebrity politicians
Read more

Celebrity politicians: A diverse history

Out of the total, 76 are individuals, while the listed companies span various sectors including banking, non-banking financial institutions, telecom service providers, engineering, food, energy, jute, spinning, textiles, pharmaceuticals, print and electronic media, housing, ready-made garments, and leather manufacturers.

The NBR will honour the top taxpayers by presenting them with tax cards at a dedicated event.

This practice of acknowledging and awarding tax cards to the highest taxpayers has been in effect since 2016.

Related topic:
Mahfuz AhmedFarida Akhtar BabitaSiam Ahmedsiam ahmed antarjalNational Board of Revenue (NBR)Tahsan Rahman KhanS D RubelMomtaz Begum
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

National Board of Revenue

NBR asks banks to freeze accounts of Regent's Shahed, JKG's Ariful

Eid Day 5: What to watch on TV

Eid Day 5: What to watch on TV

Mahfuz, Bubly chat about ‘Prohelika’ on a sunny afternoon

Mahfuz, Bubly chat about ‘Prohelika’ on a sunny afternoon

celebrity cricket league

Celebrity Cricket League: Who's playing for whom?

Coke Studio Bangla officially available on Spotify

Coke Studio Bangla officially available on Spotify

সিইসি
|নির্বাচন

‘আমি কিছু বলব না’ আচরণবিধি লঙ্ঘনে নিষ্ক্রিয়তার প্রশ্নে সিইসি

শাহজাহান ওমর কেন ইসিতে এসেছিলেন, এমন প্রশ্নের জবাবে সিইসি বলেন, ওটা আমার বিষয় না।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

তারকা থেকে রাজনীতিবিদ

১২ মিনিট আগে
push notification