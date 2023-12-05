Mahfuz Ahmed, Babita, and Siam Ahmed lead as taxpayers

This time around, Mahfuz Ahmed, Farida Akhtar Babita, and Siam Ahmed (in this order) topped the list of highest taxpayers for the tax year of 2022-23, under the actors' category, as per the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

On the other hand, Tahsan Rahman Khan, S D Rubel and Momtaz Begum made way for themselves, in the given order, as the leading taxpayers in the singers' category.

The NBR has released the names of 141 individuals and companies recognised as top taxpayers for the 2022-23 tax year. A corresponding gazette has thus been published.

Out of the total, 76 are individuals, while the listed companies span various sectors including banking, non-banking financial institutions, telecom service providers, engineering, food, energy, jute, spinning, textiles, pharmaceuticals, print and electronic media, housing, ready-made garments, and leather manufacturers.

The NBR will honour the top taxpayers by presenting them with tax cards at a dedicated event.

This practice of acknowledging and awarding tax cards to the highest taxpayers has been in effect since 2016.