Shafin felt unjustly treated at Miles before departure

Renowned musician Shafin Ahmed, the iconic voice of the band Miles, passed away at the age of 63. He breathed his last this Thursday at a hospital in the United States. Shafin had been an integral part of Miles since nearly its inception. Despite personal setbacks, he had always found his way back to the band until November 2021, when he announced his final departure, citing various internal issues.

In a heartfelt video shared on his Facebook page on November 27, 2021, Shafin expressed his reasons for leaving Miles. "I took this decision because of many unfair and unjust activities within the band Miles for a long time," he stated. Despite his departure, he assured fans that his musical journey would continue independently. He also urged fans to respect his decision.

Shafin Ahmed's journey with Miles began in 1979. "I have given many years and a lot of hard work to Miles. We have done a lot of creative work together," he said in the video. "Many of you know how much of a contribution I made to the position Miles is in today. But recently, I was forced to make a decision. That is, earlier this year, I decided that it would not be possible for me to carry out any musical activities with Miles' current line-up."

Shafin emphasised that he would continue performing and recording music. "However, my path in the world of music will remain the same as before. I will make appearances on stage and recordings. I expect that the name, 'Miles' will not be misused. We celebrated the 40th anniversary of the band gloriously and respectfully. If we cannot work together, the line-up's activities should not be suspended at this point, and I think that is the best decision. So, I hope no one tarnishes the name of 'Miles'. That's all I have to say," he added.

Shafin's history with Miles was marked by multiple departures and returns. In early 2010, he withdrew from the band for personal reasons but rejoined after a few months. Again in 2017, he left only to reconcile and return later that year. However, his departure in 2021 seemed final as he highlighted the issues plaguing the band's integrity.

"For 40 years, I have been associated with Miles. Three years ago, I had to make the decision to leave Miles. I still haven't found a proper resolution to that. Later, I embarked on a journey under the name Shafin Ahmed. My wish was that the name 'Miles' should no longer be used to avoid bringing criticism to a band that has reached a place of respect. From that standpoint, I hoped none of us would use the name 'Miles'."

"It's a bad situation, and I didn't want to go there. For four decades, people have known Miles and seen me. Many have said that 'Voice of Miles' means Shafin Ahmed. Shafin Ahmed and Miles became synonymous. My hard work and dedication are behind this name. If anyone deserves to use it, it should be me. I am not saying this to create conflict; I am saying this because I have a rightful claim to it. From that right, I didn't call it 'Miles' completely. I don't want to create doubt by calling myself 'Miles'. But I can certainly say that I am the 'Voice of Miles'; I have that right. That's where the name 'Voice of Miles' came from."