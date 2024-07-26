Shafin Ahmed: The voice of our youth and the echo of our memories

Shafin Ahmed, the soul of Bangladesh's rock music scene, was not just a singer; he embodied our youth, dreams, and memories. Born on 14 February, 1961, in the heart of Kolkata, Shafin was destined for greatness. Son of the legendary Kamal Dasgupta and Feroza Begum, Shafin's early life was steeped in rich music traditions. However, his foray into the band Miles truly defined his career and left an indelible mark on a generation of Bangladeshis.

Life was a blend of new experiences and challenges in Dhaka's vibrant, chaotic streets during the 90s. Against this backdrop was Miles's music, the constant source of comfort. Shafin Ahmed had been the voice most of us grew up with, having a voice that resonates with your soul with some of the most poignantly written lyrics. His songs were not only harmonies but stories that were ours, our soundtracks of coming of age. "Phiriye Dao" was our anthem for heartbreaks, with that melody permanently haunting us. Shafin's voice would be emotional, and its sincerity would touch some deeper part of us. There was solace in the melody of the tune of the song that would offer some support at times of distress; we felt less lonely because we were understood. He would sing our hurts, providing ointment for our heartaches.

Then, there was "Neela," a song that painted our dreams and aspirations in hues of blue. It played into a thousand moments of introspection, becoming synonymous with our romantic fantasies and youthful hopes. Shafin's poetic expressions of love and longing resonated deeply; they captured the essence of our innermost desires. Each listen took us on a journey into the depths of our emotions, reminding us of the beauty of love and the ache of yearning.

On the other hand, 'Jala Jala' was a celebration of life. Its pulsating rhythm and Shafin's electrifying performance made it a favourite on any joyous occasion. Whether it was a friend's wedding, a family gathering, or a casual hangout, 'Jala Jala' was the song that made us hold our breath and then dance to the waves. Shafin's energy in the track was infectious, a reminder that life, with its ups and downs, was meant to be enjoyed. His music was a shot of adrenaline, invigorating us and reminding us to live life to the fullest.

Beyond helping Miles in the music business, Shafin Ahmed made a significant contribution with solo performances such as "Tomakey" and "Pagla Ghonti," which demonstrated his versatility and audience connection. Every song embodies the commitment and fervour with which music influences listeners' emotions and thought processes. Shafin had difficult years in Miles. Despite his many departures from the band due to artistic and personal conflicts, his passion for music kept him around for a very long period. But he has yet to return since leaving in 2021. But his music continues to carry on his legacy. Shafin Ahmed's songs are much more than just melodies. It is the echo of our past, the notes of nostalgia, and the chords of our collective memory.

Shafin Ahmed had an immense influence in the 1990s, a decade for which his name is practically synonymous. His music served as the soundtrack to our favourite moments, our generation's voice, and a companion during our times of loneliness. His legacy endures even if he is no longer among us. His melodies still uplift, soothe, and amuse us, taking us back to a simpler era when dreams were accessible with only a tune. As it did in the past, his music has the ability to make us feel better and have fun. It serves as a continual reminder of the experiences and memories we had together.

In the heart of Dhaka, in moments of quiet reflection, Shafin Ahmed's voice still resonates. It transcends time, etched in the hearts of everyone who grew up listening to Miles's magic. We are grateful, Shafin Ahmed, for the music, the memories, and the magic you brought into our lives. You will forever be our musical hero, our beloved icon, and the voice of our youth.