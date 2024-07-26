Music
Shafin Ahmed to be laid to rest atop his father's grave
Photo: Collected

Shafin Ahmed, the celebrated and iconic band musician, will be laid to rest beside his father, the esteemed composer Kamal Dasgupta. The 63-year-old music legend passed away at 6:50am on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Virginia, USA.

Shafin Ahmed had travelled to the United States to perform in a concert when the heartbreaking news of his death was announced. Currently, his body remains in Virginia, but plans are underway to repatriate him soon.

According to his family, Shafin Ahmed will be buried at Banani cemetery, where his father, had been buried in 1974. The grave of his mother, the renowned musician Firoza Begum, is situated close by.

Kamal Dasgupta notably embraced Islam following his marriage to Firoza Begum. Shafin Ahmed, born on February 14, 1961, grew up in a family where music was a way of life. His early education included lessons in classical music from his father and Nazrul Sangeet from his mother.

Shafin Ahmed to be laid to rest atop his father's grave
Photos: Collected

Among the many popular hits performed by Shafin Ahmed are "Aj Jonmodin Tomar", "Chand Tara Shoorjo", "Jala Jala", "Firiye Dao", "Phire Aye", "Hello Dhaka", and "Jaatio Shongiter Ditio Line", along with several others.

Shafin Ahmed also released a solo album featuring several of his father's songs. In addition to his other achievements, he ventured into politics and was elected as the vice chairman of the Jatiya Party in 2021.

The former Miles member is survived by his wife and three children.

