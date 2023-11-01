'Coke Studio Bangla Live’ announces artiste lineup

Coke Studio Bangla is gearing up for the second edition of its electrifying concert "Coke Studio Bangla Live" on November 10, 2023. From the energetic notes of "Nasek Nasek" to the enchanting rhythms of "Kotha Koiyo Na", this event promises to mesmerise audiences with stunning performances by Coke Studio Bangla artistes.

The concert will take place at the National Army Stadium on November 10 at 6 pm, the event's gate will open at 1:30 pm. This year the fans will enjoy an exclusive Coke Studio Bangla experience like never before – for the pre-show will take place from 3 pm, during which time concertgoers can engage in fun and refreshing activities at the venue.

The lineup will feature Coke Studio Bangla's artistes from both seasons like Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Animes Roy, Pantho Kanai, Momotaz Begum, Mizan Rahman, Ritu Raj, Sanzida Mahmood Nandita, Nigar Sultana Sumi, Jalali Set, Ripon Kumar Sarkar (Boga), Sunidhi Nayak, Soumyadeep Sikdar (Murshidabadi), Kaniz Khandaker Mitu, Md Makhon Mia, Rubayat Rehman, Jannatul Firdous Akbar, Shanila Islam, Armeen Musa and Ghashphoring Choir, Riad Hasan, Pollob Vai, Meghdol, Jahura Baul, Sohana (Daughter of coastal), Mukul Mojumder Ishaan, Pritom Hasan, Islam Uddin Palakar, Fazlu Majhi, Emon Chowdhury, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, Aleya Begum, Fuad Al Muqtadir, Bappa Mazumder and Hamida Banu.

To enhance the festivities, special guests including Elita Karim, Shuvo (D rockstar), Anika, and Anuradha Mandal, as well as captivating band performances by Hatirpool Sessions and Lalon will be featured.

To secure tickets for the concert, music lovers have the option of obtaining them by unwrapping labels from selected limited-edition Coca-Cola ICC/ Coke Studio Bangla concert labeled 600 ml or 1.25 liter bottles to reveal unique codes. Upon scanning the QR codes and entering the unique code found on the back of each bottle's label, consumers will receive a digital coin. By accumulating five digital coins individuals can win a ticket to the "Coke Studio Live" concert. Additionally, consumers can also acquire tickets using ICC World Cup coins. Besides purchasing Coca-Cola bottles, another alternative method to obtain tickets is by ordering food worth BDT600 through Foodpanda and, on the same day, purchasing two of Coca-Cola's 600 ml or one 1.25 liter bottle from Pandamart.

Tickets are also available by purchasing Coca-Cola Combo meals at the following restaurants; Burger King, MadChef, Digger, Pagla Baburchi, Herfy, Crisp, Cheez, CP Five Star, and Chillox.

Coke Studio Bangla fans can also purchase tickets from Tickify.Com

Since its inception in February 2022, Coke Studio Bangla has released 22 songs with nearly 100 talented singers and musicians. The platform has unearthed the hidden treasures of Bangla music and culture, allowing music enthusiasts, particularly the younger generation, to immerse themselves in the enchantment of Bangla music.

The official Coke Studio Bangla Facebook page includes further information and updates.