‘Chand Mama’ crosses 100 million views on YouTube

The item number "Chand Mama" from the film "Borbaad" has crossed the 100 million mark on YouTube, reaching the milestone even before completing four months since its release. With lyrics and composition by Pritom Hasan, the track features vocals by Dola Rahman alongside Pritom. Directed by Mehedi Hasan, the music video stars Shakib Khan and West Bengal actress Nusrat Jahan.

Celebrating the occasion, Nusrat Jahan shared her excitement with fans by posting a dance video to the tune of "Chand Mama" on Facebook, where she received congratulatory messages from followers.

Hints of the song's success were apparent from its teaser, suggesting "Chand Mama" would be a high-energy dance number. Upon its full release, the song quickly gained traction, surpassing 10 million views within the first week. Released on two separate YouTube channels, the track held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on YouTube's trending list for several consecutive weeks.

Running for 3 minutes and 3 seconds, the music video garnered over 58.5 million views on Real Energy Production's channel and more than 45.8 million views on Pritom Hasan's personal YouTube channel. Combined, the two uploads have drawn around 33,000 comments.

Many viewers praised the song's simple lyrics and catchy melody, while also applauding the performances of Shakib Khan and Nusrat Jahan. One fan remarked on Shakib's impressive look and dance moves, while another commended Nusrat's alluring choreography.