Inauguration of YouTube channel for Nazrul Geeti

The recent inauguration of the YouTube channel of Nazrul Sangeet, involving songs recorded by Kazi Nazrul Islam on the original gramophone record, was celebrated and announced through an event at the Kabi Nazrul Institute auditorium in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Monday morning.

The State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid was the chief guest at the cultural program organized by the Kabi Nazrul Institute where he said, "National poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was a bright star in the world of Bengali literature and music. He was indeed a very creative person."

"In order to influence the creativity and innovative power of the younger generation, it is necessary to create and promote more content on YouTube and social media that inculcates the work of such creative geniuses like Nazrul," he further added.

Kabi Nazrul Institute Executive Director and Nazrul researcher A F M Hayatullah presided over the event as Secretary of Culture Ministry Khalil Ahmed and Kabi Nazrul Institute Trustee Board Chairman and Nazrul Sangeet singer Khairul Anam Shakeel spoke as special guests.

According to the press release of the Ministry of Culture, Kabi Nazrul Institute Secretary Rayhan Kaosar delivered the welcome speech while fiction writer and former secretary Masud Ahmed led a discussion panel.

Prominent Bangladeshi artistes also presented music, recitation, and dance performances to add to the celebrations.