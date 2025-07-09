Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Wed Jul 9, 2025 12:46 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 01:49 AM

CU student drowns at Himchari, 2 missing

Shabab. Photo: Collected

A student of Chittagong University (CU) drowned and two of his friends went missing while bathing in the sea at Himchari Beach in Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The deceased was identified as KM Sadman Rahman Shabab, 21, a first-year student (session 2023–24) of the Development Studies department at CU, said Inspector of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Abdul Mukit.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The missing students -- Aritra Hasan and Asif Ahmed -- are also from the same department and academic session, he added.

"Five friends from CU went on a trip to Himchari in the morning. Among them, Shabab, Aritra, and Adib went down near the Himchari embankment to bathe in the sea. Due to rough weather and strong currents, all three were swept away by waves," he said.

Fire service personnel later recovered Shabab's body, but search efforts for the other two have been hampered due to the turbulent sea, said Tanharul Islam, deputy director of Cox's Bazar Fire Service.

