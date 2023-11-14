TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Nov 14, 2023 11:21 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 11:41 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

'Pippa' producers issue statement of apology

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Nov 14, 2023 11:21 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 11:41 AM
Collage: Maisha Syeda

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman faced severe criticism for the remake of National Poet of Bangladesh Kazi Nazrul Islam's song "Karar Oi Louho Kopat". The general audience from both sides of the border has also been taunting Rahman about the song.

The abovementioned song was used in the Bollywood film "Pippa" directed by Raja Krishna Menon. After its release, complaints about the distortion of the famed Narul Sangeet poured in. The condemnation and protest of the audience of Bengals did not go in vain as they were able to shock the producers of "Pippa".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

One of the producers of "Pippa", Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films, apologised on Monday afternoon with an official statement. In addition, they also provided a statement of their defense.

Given the storm of criticism surrounding Nazrul's song, they commented, "In the situation that has arisen with this song, we as producers, directors and music directors have made the song for the sake of art only after taking the necessary rights from Nazrul's family."

The statement also read, "We have deep respect for Nazrul Islam and his creations." Along with this, the statement also mentioned that the rights to this song were taken from Nazrul's daughter-in-law Kalyani Kazi and grandson Kazi Anirban following all the necessary protocols. It was disclosed there, "We intended to pay tribute to the historical significance of the song. The use of lyrics and changes in tune are contractually agreed."

Read more

'Tiger 3' becomes biggest box-office opener of Salman Khan

Finally, the statement read, "We respect the audience's sentiments surrounding the original song. As the industry is dependent on personal views, we apologise if our actions hurt anyone's sentiments.''

 

Related topic:
Karar Oi Louho KopatAR RahmanNazrul SangeetKazi Nazrul IslamPippaRoy Kapur Films
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nazrul’s granddaughter will not let anyone tarnish his legacy

Nazrul’s granddaughter will not let anyone tarnish his legacy

2d ago
After Nazrul’s family, Indian artistes demand removal of Nazrul song from ‘Pippa’

After Nazrul’s family, Indian artistes demand removal of Nazrul song from ‘Pippa’

1d ago

Netizens slam AR Rahman’s rendition of Nazrul Sangeet

3d ago
Kazi Nazrul Islam Award 2017

Kabi Nazrul Institute to confer Nazrul Award 2017

The poet’s last abode

আওয়ামী লীগ কোনোদিন গণতান্ত্রিক পদ্ধতি ছাড়া সরকার গঠন করে নাই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগ কোনোদিন গণতান্ত্রিক পদ্ধতি ছাড়া সরকার গঠন করে নাই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘রাতের অন্ধকারে অস্ত্র তুলে ক্ষমতা দখলকারীরা আবার যেন কেউ জনগণের ভাগ্য নিয়ে ছিনিমিনি খেলতে না পারে—সেটাই আমাদের লক্ষ্য।’

২১ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

দেশে ১৫-৩৫ বছর বয়সী ৭ শতাংশ মানুষ ডায়াবেটিসে আক্রান্ত

৪৪ মিনিট আগে