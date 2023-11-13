Tiger 3 becomes biggest box-office opener of Salman Khan

The opening of "Tiger 3" marks the biggest first day revenue for Salman Khan, beating "Bharat", which had scored Rs 42.3 crore net in 2019.

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film has recorded great numbers on its opening day, as per reports on Indian media.

The spy-thriller movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma, and was released on Diwali. As per the report, "Tiger 3" has collected a gross of Rs 44.5 crore on day 1 in India.

This is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of "War" and "Pathaan". Besides Salman and Katrina, the film also has Emraan Hashmi as the prime antagonist. It also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh as "Pathaan" and Hrithik Roshan as "Kabir".

Similarly for Katrina, "Tiger 3" is her third biggest opener after Vijay Krishna Acharya's "Thugs of Hindostan" in 2018 ( Rs 52.25 crore), and "Bharat" with Salman.

As per the portal, the film earned roughly Rs 44.5 crore on its first day for all languages. The film had an overall 41.33 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday when it was released. The portal also tweeted, "Tiger 3 tomorrow advance is low considering big movie and festival holiday. Let's see how much spot booking is going to happen."

The highest second-day advance booking of this year remains for Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" with Rs 32.10 crore, followed by "Jawan" with Rs 21.62 crore. Tiger 3 is currently in the third spot on the list with a gross of Rs 17.48 crore from the advance booking for its second day.