Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are most Googled people in India in 2023

Popular Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has topped the list of the most searched people in India in 2023, Google revealed in its Year in Search 2023 analysis.

Meanwhile, actor Sidharth Malhotra, the actress's husband, ranked sixth on the list. Kiara Advani has also secured a notable position on the global actors list.

Interestingly, the couple tied the knot in February in Rajasthan after dating for a few years. The couple became the most popular couple in Bollywood as their dating rumours surfaced following their hit movie, "Shershaah".

"Actor Kiara Advani led the trending people list in India and also found a spot in the top trending global actors list," Google stated in a release.

Cricketer Shubman Gill got the second spot of the top trending people in India, while Indian-origin New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra ranked third.

Apart from the two actors, Satish Kaushik and Friends star Matthew Perry were also searched in India as their names appeared in the top trending searches.

Other cricketers who made it to the list include Mohammed Shami, Glenn Maxwell, Suryakumar Yadav, and Travis Head.

Shahid Kapoor's crime drama "Farzi" emerged as the most searched series this year, while Shahrukh Khan starrer "Jawan" took over the third spot in the film search rankings globally.

"Gadar 2", "Pathaan", "Oppenheimer", "The Kerala Story", "Jailer" and "Leo" were among the most searched shows in India. Arijit Singh's "Kesariya" also topped the search list as most searched song in Google.