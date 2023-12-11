Anurag Kashyap says ‘more people were taught feminism’ because of ‘Animal’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ‘Animal’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, has now become the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide this year.

The blockbuster success of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Animal" has not only shattered box office records but has also ignited a spirited debate surrounding its portrayal of women and toxic masculinity. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his candid views, recently weighed in on the discourse in an interview with OTT Play.

During the Kolkata International Film Festival, Anurag Kashyap shared insights on the film's impact, acknowledging its polarising nature. While some criticise its perceived misogynistic treatment of women and glorification of toxic masculinity, Kashyap sees a silver lining. He stated that "Animal" contributes positively by sparking a significant conversation around feminism.

In the interview, Kashyap emphasised that the film's value lies in its ability to generate dialogue. He remarked, "You cannot force responsibility on anyone. People take responsibility for themselves, or they don't." Drawing attention to the limited audience for films labelled as feminist, Kashyap argued that "Animal" has, surprisingly, played a role in galvanising more feminists than other explicitly feminist films.

He defended the film as a provocateur that has effectively taught more people about feminism. "More people were taught feminism because of 'Animal' and the discussions around it," Kashyap said. Rejecting the fear of provocateurs, he questioned why society is afraid of being challenged and asserted that provocation is a positive force.

Kashyap, known for making films that discomfort viewers, drew parallels with his previous work, saying, "I have always tried to make films to make people uncomfortable." He cited the example of "Ugly", expressing his intention to evoke strong reactions and leave a lasting impact on the audience.

"Animal," featuring not only Ranbir Kapoor but also Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, explores the toxic relationship between a father and son. Anil Kapoor portrays the emotionally unavailable father, while Ranbir Kapoor portrays the traumatised and vengeful son. The film, released globally on December 1, has already amassed an impressive Rs 717.46 crore at the box office.