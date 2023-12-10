TV & Film
'Nona Pani' screening amasses huge crowd in Kolkata

Photo: Collected

Syeda Neegar Banu's film "Nona Pani" (Barren Waters) was featured at the Kolkata International Film Festival on Saturday, as part of the festival's Asia Select section.

A huge crowd gathered at the Rabindra Sadan auditorium in Kolkata yesterday to watch the film. By 2 pm, long queues had formed, showcasing the enthusiasm to watch the film. "Nona Pani" stands as the sole representative from Bangladesh in this year's Kolkata festival.

The two-hour-and-five-minute film has captivated the hearts of movie enthusiasts in Kolkata. The audience expressed their appreciation with applause and congratulations to the makers and the crew during and after the screening.

Filmmaker Syeda Neegar Banu informed Prothom Alo about successfully producing 22 feature-length films so far. This marked her debut in screening a film in international theaters. She expressed pride and joy in presenting her film for the first time in Kolkata.

The film is a portrayal of the life story of the people in the Khulna region, entirely filmed across various villages of Khulna. The majority of individuals involved in the making of the film are locals from Khulna. Neegar Banu herself is a native of Khulna.

The Kolkata Film Festival commenced on the afternoon of December 5 and will run until December 13.

