Arijit Singh to voice song penned by Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal in India, has recently ventured into composing music, with the renowned singer Arijit Singh lending his voice to her creation.

Arijit Singh has composed the theme song for the upcoming Kolkata International Film Festival, according to Indian media reports. This marks the first occasion where his voice features as the theme for an event. The essence of the song revolves around Mamata Banerjee's ideas, with a few lines penned by the chief minister herself. Additional lyrics for the composition are attributed to poet Srijato Bandopadhyay.

The festival, scheduled to commence on December 5 at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, promises a star-studded inauguration with the presence of industry icons such as Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sourav Ganguly, and Mahesh Bhatt.

Known for his regular appearances at the festival, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's participation remains uncertain this year, as per reports from Kolkata-based media outlets. However, the excitement escalates with Arijit Singh's composition of the festival's theme song, which resonates with the ideals of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Apart from the star-studded inauguration, the festival will introduce a new category named "Bengali Panorama", offering awards specifically for Bengali films, announced the festival's organising committee during a press conference held yesterday (November 29).

Actor Chiranjit Chakraborty, a member of the festival committee, expressed, "Perhaps it should have been initiated long ago. Finally, it is becoming a reality. This edition will pay tribute to Mithun Chakraborty, Dev Anand, Mukesh, and Shailendra."

Renowned personalities from the entertainment industry, along with Bollywood's popular director and producer Anurag Kashyap, are also expected to grace the festival. The "Master Class" segment will witness the participation of actor Saurabh Shukla, Manoj Bajpayee, and director Sudhir Mishra. Concluding the festival, actress Aditi Rao Hydari will grace the closing ceremony.