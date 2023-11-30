Sebastian Stan to star as young Donald Trump in upcoming biopic

An intriguing biopic shedding light on the early life of former US President Donald Trump, titled "The Apprentice" has commenced filming, boasting an ensemble cast of notable stars.

Actor Sebastian Stan recognised widely for his role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will embody the young Donald Trump. Maria Bakalova, acclaimed for her Oscar-nominated performance in "Borat Subsequent MovieFilm" will take on the role of Ivana Trump, Trump's first wife. Jeremy Strong, known for his Emmy-winning role in "Succession" is set to play the infamous lawyer and Trump mentor, Roy Cohn.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi, whose work in "Holy Spider" earned him an Oscar nomination, the plot of "The Apprentice" will delve into Trump's rise as a New York real estate tycoon and his association with Roy Cohn, a figure pivotal in shaping Trump's career. Albeit Cohn was later disbarred due to ethical breaches.

Penned by Gabriel Sherman, author of "The Loudest Voice in the Room", the film explores themes of power, ambition, and the moral complexities inherent in a culture defined by success and failure. The narrative focuses on mentorship and reveals the human cost underlying an American legacy in the making.

Set against the backdrop of the 1970s and '80s, the film aims to depict Trump's education in deal-making and manipulation under the tutelage of Cohn, known for his influence during the McCarthy era and the AIDS crisis. Additionally, it portrays Cohn's role as Trump's legal advisor in various lawsuits and political aspirations.

Amid Trump's controversial political career, the film seeks to uncover the origins of his contentious persona and legacy. Trump's impeachments and ongoing legal battles, including 91 felony charges across four cases and a high-profile fraud trial in Manhattan, are bound to add intrigue to the exploration of his early years.

While a release date for "The Apprentice" remains unconfirmed, the beginning of principal photography marks a significant step forward in producing this biographical feature film.