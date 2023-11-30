TV & Film
'Berlin' trailer unveils intriguing look at 'Money Heist' prequel

Photos: Collected

The much-awaited moment has arrived for "Money Heist" enthusiasts, with the release of the inaugural trailer of the prequel spin-off series, "Berlin". Promising a narrative revolving around Pedro Alonso's cherished character, Andres de Fonollosa, a trusted friend and associate of the Professor, the show is set to captivate audiences.

The trailer of "Berlin" provides a sneak peek into an ambitious heist targeting Paris's largest auction house. It showcases Berlin meticulously laying out an intricate plan, but complications arise with the involvement of Najwa Nimri's Alicia Sierra and Ituno's Raquel Murillo.

Amidst the unfolding suspense, the clip reintroduces several familiar faces from the original series while also introducing new members of Berlin's crew, featuring Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begona Vargas as Cameron, Tristan Ulloa as Damian, and more.

Accompanied by the intriguing tagline, "Some heists, like some love stories, are irresistible," "Berlin" is set for its release on December 29, 2023.

 

Related topic:
Money HeistMoney Heist spin-offBerlinPedro Alonso
