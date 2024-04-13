Cannes Film Festival unveils dazzling lineup for 77th edition

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has announced its lineup for the 77th edition, unveiling a captivating array of films from esteemed directors and promising newcomers. The festival, set to run from May 15 to 25, promises a diverse selection of movies competing for the coveted Palme d'Or.

Among the highlights of this year's competition are anticipated films like Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis", Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness," Paul Schrader's "Oh, Canada," Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Perez," Paolo Sorrentino's "Parthenope," and David Cronenberg's "The Shrouds." Notably, one of the most talked-about entries is Ali Abbasi's "The Apprentice," featuring Sebastian Stan portraying Donald Trump in a biopic exploring his real estate career in the '70s and '80s.

The festival lineup also includes international works such as Karim Aïnouz's "Motel Destino," Jia Zhang-Ke's "Caught by the Tides," Magnus von Horn's "The Girl With the Needle," and Kirill Serebrennikov's "Limonov: The Ballad."

Female representation remains a focus, with four women directors in the Official Competition, including Andrea Arnold with "Bird," Coralie Fargeat with "The Substance," Payal Kapadia with "All We Imagine as Light," and Agathe Riedinger with "Wild Diamond."

The lineup was unveiled by Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux and president Iris Knobloch on Thursday at the UGC Normandie theater in Paris, where impatient French and international film journalists gathered.

Thierry Frémaux said during hir speech, "This selection was not particularly easy to make."

In addition to the competition entries, the festival will showcase films in various categories, such as Lætitia Dosch's "Who Let the Dog Bite?" in Un Certain Regard and Yolande Zauberman's "The Beauty of Gaza" in Special Screenings.

In Frémaux's interview ahead of the presser, he said Cannes had a 20% rise in accreditation requests. "We're going to surpass the 2,000 films submitted for the selection. The interest in the festival is clear, and no matter what, it's the films that create the atmosphere each year," he added.

Last year was a milestone edition for the festival, which world premiered two best picture nominees: Justine Triet's "Anatomy of a Fall" and Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest."

The festival will kick off with the premiere of Quentin Dupieux's "Second Act," setting the stage for an exciting and diverse celebration of cinema in Cannes.

See the full lineup below.

OPENER

"Second Act," Quentin Dupieux

COMPETITION

"All We Imagine as Light," Payal Kapadia

"Anora," Sean Baker

"The Apprentice," Ali Abbasi

"Bird," Andrea Arnold

"Caught by the Tides" ("Feng Liu Yi Dai"), Jia Zhang-Ke

"Emilia Perez," Jacques Audiard

"The Girl With the Needle," Magnus von Horn

"Grand Tour," Miguel Gomes

"Kinds of Kindness," Yorgos Lanthimos

"L'Amour Ouf," Gilles Lellouche

"Limonov: The Ballad," Kirill Serebrennikov

"Marcello Mio," Christophe Honoré

"Megalopolis," Francis Ford Coppola

"Motel Destino," Karim Aïnouz

"Oh, Canada," Paul Schrader

"Parthenope," Paolo Sorrentino

"The Shrouds," David Cronenberg

"The Substance," Coralie Fargeat

"Wild Diamond" ("Diamant Brut"), Agathe Riedinger

UN CERTAIN REGARD

"Armand," Halfdan Ullman Tondel

"Black Dog" ("Gou Zhen"), Guan Hu

"The Damned" (Les Damnes"), Roberto Minervini

"L'Histoire de Souleymane," Boris Lojkine

"Le Royaume," Julien Colonna

"My Sunshine" ("Boku No Ohisama"), Hiroshi Okuyama

"Norah," Tawfik Alzaidi

"On Becoming a Guinea Fowl," Rungano Nyoni

"Santosh," Sandhya Suri

"September Says," Ariane Labed

"The Shameless," Konstantin Bojanov

"Viet and Nam," Truong Minh Quy

"The Village Next to Paradise," Mo Harawe

"Vingt Dieux!," Louise Courvoisier

"Who Let the Dog Bite?" ("Le Proces du Chien"), Lætitia Dosch

OUT OF COMPETITION

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," George Miller

"Horizon, an American Saga," Kevin Costner

"Rumours," Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin

"She's Got No Name," Chan Peter Ho-Sun

CANNES PREMIERE

"C'est Pas Moi," Leos Carax

"Everybody Loves Touda," Nabil Ayouch

"Le Roman de Jim," Arnaud Larrieu and Jean-Marie Larrieu

"The Matching Bang" ("En Fanfare"), Emmanuel Courcol

"Miséricorde," Alain Guiraudie

"Rendez-Vous Avec Pol Pot," Rithy Panh

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

"The Balconettes" ("Les Femmes au Balcon"), Noémie Merlant

"I, the Executioner," Seung Wan Ryoo

"The Surfer," Lorcan Finnegan

"Twilight of the Warrior Walled In," Soi Cheang

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

"Apprendre," Claire Simon

"The Beauty of Gaza" ("La Belle de Gaza"), Yolande Zauberman

"Ernest Cole, Lost and Found," Raoul Peck

"The Invasion," Sergei Loznitsa

"Le Fil," Daniel Auteuil