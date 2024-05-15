Ashna Habib Bhabna graces Cannes red carpet

For the first time in her career Ashna Habib Bhabna is attending the Cannes Film Festival, at its ongoing 77th edition this year. Gracing the red carpet, the "Bhoyongkor Shundor" actress shared about her journey to the festival and her plans until the end of it with The Daily Star.

"I am happy to be here as a South Asian artiste," she said over the phone. "I came here on my own; I applied, and they sent me the accreditation letter after finding me eligible for the festival. It feels like a dream come true. For me, coming here as an actor makes me prouder than if I had come with a film."

Bhabna wants to explore the festival and learn more about the world's biggest markets for films. She believes that it is a significant opportunity for her and the Bangladeshi film industry as well. "I have met many filmmakers and artistes from across the world, and the good thing about this festival is that it helps us grow our networks as well."

According to the "Lal Moroger Jhuti" actress, such festivals help understand in what ways the local industry can focus on improving their projects to reach a more international standard.

In the evening of their local time, the red carpet was inaugurated, and the actress graced the opening ceremony wearing a midnight blue gown designed by Zoan Ash. Keeping her makeup and hair simple, she looked gorgeous.

The actress will be in attendance throughout the film festival until May 25.