I was numb at Cannes on the first day: Adnan Al Rajeev

Starting his journey in the media assisting Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Adnan Al Rajeev gradually cemented his name in the television industry. Directing fictions like "@18 All-time Dourer Upor", "Middle Class Sentiment", and "Bikal Belar Pakhi", Adnan earned accolades for his direction. With immense talent, he slowly conquered the world of advertisement. Now, exploring a new forte as a producer for quite a year, he has co-produced several web projects and films including "Mohanagar" and "Priyo Maloti", amongst others.

Adnan and Tanveer Hossain's co-produced Filipino short film "Radikals" has been nominated for its world premiere at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival, at the 63rd Semaine de la Critique (SDLC) of Cannes, this year.

Adnan Al Rajeev with the team of "Radikals"

In conversation with The Daily Star, Adnan shared insights about participating in the world's most prestigious festival, the film itself, and more.

Tell us about producing 'Radikals'. How did you get connected with director Arvin Belarmino?

Around six months ago, Tanveer Hossain caught up with me regarding this project. He was already a part of the co-production and approached me to see if I was interested in joining. It was when I was introduced to Arvin and producer Kristine De Leon. Arvin had a very distinctive style in his filmmaking which was unique. The idea of co-production for me is to help each other grow in the world of filmmaking.

How does it feel to be participating in the festival?

It feels surreal! I believe it is the best beginning of my international career and we are lucky to have been a part of this prestigious film festival. It's been a while since I've been following the artistic directors of SDLC, and I've been a fan of their selections and it's a dream come true that they selected our film.

When will 'Radikals' be screened?

"Radikals" will be screened tomorrow. We will be having two screenings with the second scheduled for May 24. I am thrilled to experience it with the entire team.

During your journey in the festival, what was your observation?

The first day actually made me numb with anxiety, it took me a while to adjust to the environment. I've met important people from different sections of the festival including producers, critics and with each day, I am meeting more people with different opinions on films. The best part of this event is that it provides a greater opportunity to increase networking with the international film market. I've also watched some interesting films in beautiful theatres. I am actually enjoying the time here, full of food, networking, watching films, and going to parties!

In Bangladesh, there is a misconception in understanding the role of a producer. They are thought of more as investors. Would you elaborate on the role?

From the idea developing stage to pre-production, the production itself, and even the post-production, communication, distribution and marketing, and financial oversight—these are the major concerns of a producer. A producer is someone who ensures the best outcome of the project and does not just only pay money and interfere without understanding anything regarding the project.

Any advice for emerging directors and producers?

For the emerging directors I would say, try to focus on making stories that you believe in. Be it a short film, you have to start! You can only learn from your own mistakes, so you must go on to explore.

Tell us about your plans for OTT platforms. When can we expect to see your directorial ventures again?

After coming here, I have spoken to many producers and programmers. I want to direct as soon as possible. I've also worked on some scripts and those are ready. Hopefully, the bullets will be fired soon!