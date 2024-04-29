TV & Film
Cannes reveals full jury list for the 77th edition

Photos: Collected

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has announced its complete jury lineup for its 77th edition, with a star-studded cast of international filmmakers set to join jury president Greta Gerwig in selecting the winners from this year's competition lineup.

Among the esteemed jurors are Oscar-nominated actors Lily Gladstone, Omar Sy, and Eva Green, alongside Italian actor Pierfrancisco Favino. They will be joined by a trio of acclaimed directors: Nadine Labaki from Lebanon, Juan Antonio Bayona from Spain, and Kore-eda Hirokazu from Japan. Rounding out the panel is Turkish screenwriter and photographer Ebru Ceylan, known for her work on the Palme d'Or-winning film "Winter Sleep."

The competition promises to be fierce, with notable films vying for the coveted Palme d'Or, including Francis Ford Coppola's highly anticipated "Megalopolis," Yorgos Lanthimos' follow-up to "Poor Things", "Kinds of Kindness", and David Cronenberg's "The Shrouds." Additionally, Ali Abbasi's Donald Trump drama "The Apprentice" is set to make waves at the festival.

The Cannes lineup will kick off with French director Quentin Dupieux's surreal comedy "The Second Act," starring Léa Seydoux and Vincent Lindon, followed by out-of-competition premieres of George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and Kevin Costner's "Horizons: An American Saga – Chapter 1."

Cannes juries have a history of selecting films that go on to receive acclaim during award season, with last year's Palme d'Or winner, "Anatomy of a Fall," earning accolades at the Oscars. 

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to run from May 14th to May 25th, promising another exciting showcase of international cinema.

 

