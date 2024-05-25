Curtains close on Cannes 2024

The curtains have closed on the 77th Cannes Film Festival, leaving behind a trail of scintillating premieres, captivating performances, and awards season buzz. From established titans of cinema to burgeoning talents, this year's edition offered a diverse feast for cinephiles.

The jury for the official competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 was led by the esteemed American filmmaker Greta Gerwig as president. This year, the festival was attended by seasoned visionaries like Francis Ford Coppola ("Megalopolis") and David Cronenberg ("The Shrouds") who returned with their highly-anticipated projects. European powerhouses Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Perez") and Yorgos Lanthimos ("Kinds of Kindness") brought their signature styles to the competition.

Global storytellers Jia Zhangke ("Caught by the Tides") from China and Payal Kapadia ("All We Imagine as Light") from India contributed their unique perspectives. Sean Baker ("Anora") and Paul Schrader ("Oh Canada") represented the strong American indie presence. Emerging Talents like Andrea Arnold ("Bird") and Coralie Fargeat ("The Substance") pushed boundaries with their innovative projects.

One of the most talked-about premieres was David Cronenberg's "The Shrouds". Known for his exploration of the grotesque and unsettling. The film follows a grieving widower who invents a device to virtually connect with his deceased wife, blurring the lines between love, loss, and technology's dark side.

Another highlight was Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness", a reunion with the team behind his Oscar-winning "Poor Things". The film explores the complexities of human connection. A European woman navigates life as an outsider in a new city, questioning societal norms of kindness.

Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Pérez" stars Karla Sofía Gascón as a woman with a unique mission: helping an escaped Mexican cartel leader, played by Édgar Ramírez, undergo gender reassignment surgery. This bold plan not only aids the leader's escape but also affirms their true identity. The film tackles themes of gender identity and is vying for top honours at Cannes, including the prestigious Palme d'Or and the Queer Palm award.

Cannes isn't just about established auteurs, though. This year witnessed the rise of international voices. South Korea's action powerhouse, Ryoo Seung-Wan, brought his highly-anticipated sequel, "Veteran 2", to the festival. The film, starring Hwang Jung-Min and Jung Hae-In, promises to be a thrilling follow-up to the original's critical acclaim.

"Anora" revitalised the festival, becoming a breakout hit and leaving Cannes with major buzz. Reviews soared, exceeding past winners, while the film's 10-minute standing ovation solidified its success. The film is about a Brooklyn sex worker marrying an oligarch's son, which sparks a whirlwind comedy with a dramatic twist.

Documentaries also found their place in the spotlight. "Lost City Symphony," a restoration project of a silent era masterpiece, captivated audiences with its journey of rediscovering a forgotten film. Another documentary, "Voices from the Border" by a collective of filmmakers, shed light on the human cost of political strife.

At the Cannes Film Festival, renowned musician AR Rahman presented the first look of his new documentary, "From Headhunting to Beatboxing". Directed by Rohit Gupta, the film explores the story of the Naga tribe in Nagaland. The documentary follows the remarkable transformation of the Naga people, who found solace and a path to healing through their vibrant music scene after a history marked by violence.

Studio Ghibli made history at the Cannes Film Festival as it received a special Palme d'Or. This is the first time the prestigious honour has been handed to an institution instead of an individual. Ghibli's incredible work throughout the years was recognised for its lasting impact on cinema. Hayao Miyazaki's son, Gorō, director of "From Up on Poppy Hill", accepted the award on behalf of the legendary studio.

"The Story of Souleymane" won the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize. This film by Boris Lojkine follows an African immigrant in Paris navigating the challenges of work and legal status. The lead actor, Abou Sangare, also received the Best Actor Award for his performance.

Anasuya Sengupta made history by being the first Indian actress to clinch the Cannes Best Actress Award for her role in "The Shameless".

Worthy of mention is Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof escaping Iran just before his film, "The Seed of the Sacred Fig", was set to premiere at Cannes. Facing accusations from Iran, he chose freedom over imprisonment to continue making movies.

In other miscellaneous news, Cate Blanchett's dress at Cannes 2024 gained much attention for both its design and potential political message. The black, white, and green dress worn against the red carpet as its backdrop strongly resembled the colours of the Palestinian flag. Intentional or not, this sparked discussions and online speculation that Blanchett was using fashion to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

At the Cannes screening of her movie "All We Imagine As Light", actress Kani Kusruti carried a clutch resembling a watermelon. This gesture of support for Palestine went viral once more, with many praising her online for advocating a ceasefire in Gaza.