Cannes film fest gripped by geopolitical drama as Iranian director flees from his homeland

As the curtain rises on the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, anticipation for a cinematic spectacle is tempered by geopolitical intrigue. The sudden flight of acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof from his homeland casts a shadow over the event's glitz and glamour.

Director Mohammad Rasoulof announced he had fled his home country just days after being sentenced to eight years in prison on security offenses.

"I am grateful to my friends, acquaintances, and people who kindly, selflessly, and sometimes by risking their lives, helped me get out of the border and reach a safe place on the difficult and long path of this journey," said Rasoulof, whose whereabouts are unknown, wrote on Instagram.

The filmmaker, whose passport was confiscated in September 2017, also criticised the scope and intensity of repression by Iranian authorities and called for the world cinema community to stand by filmmakers facing censorship and defend freedom of speech.

News of his escape instantly sparked speculation that the acclaimed director might attend the Cannes premiere next Friday of his competition entry "The Seed of The Sacred Fig", potentially setting the stage for an unprecedented showdown with the Islamic Republic, which had pressured him to withdraw his film.

Meanwhile, global issues loom large over the festival, with the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Russia's invasion of Ukraine looming large on both the cinematic and political agendas. In France, the #MeToo movement has rocked the film industry, prompting a long-overdue reckoning with sexual abuse and misconduct.

French actor Judith Godrèche's courageous stance against abuse in the film industry adds a poignant touch to the festival's narrative. Her impassioned advocacy for change resonates as Cannes grapples with allegations of misconduct and rumors of a secret list of abusers within the French film fraternity.

Amidst these tumultuous undercurrents, the festival prepares to honor screen legend Meryl Streep and welcomes a diverse array of films, including Quentin Dupieux's "The Second Act" and Godrèche's powerful short film "Moi Aussi".