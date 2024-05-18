TV & Film
Naseeruddin Shah full of praise for Arifin Shuvoo in 'Mujib'

Naseeruddin Shah full of praise for Arifin Shuvoo in ‘Mujib’
Photo: Collected

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has attended the screening of "Manthan" at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, which has been recently restored by the Film Heritage Foundation, is being showcased at Cannes as part of its 'classics' section.

On the fourth day of the festival, "Manthan" was screened at 'Cannes Classics'. Shyam Benegal's acclaimed 1976 film, Shah's second film centers around the groundbreaking milk cooperative movement led by Dr. Verghese Kurien—the architect of India's White Revolution. The film was produced by five lakh dairy farmers of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which also markets the film.

Photo: AFP

During the screening of his movie, Naseeruddin Shah spoke with a Bangladeshi journalist, praising Arifin Shuvoo, the protagonist of "Mujib: The Making of a Nation".

"I have seen the Mujib biopic. It is a very good film. However, the film wasn't screened widely in India. I believe the actor who played Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brilliantly essayed the character and did a commendable job. I really enjoyed it. The film had everything in it—it was informative, interesting, and dramatic," said the noted actor.

The movie "Mujib: The Making of a Nation," a biopic on the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was jointly produced by the governments of Bangladesh and India. It was released across the country on October 13, 2023.

