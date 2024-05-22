Cate Blanchett delivers subtle pro-Palestine message at Cannes 2024

Australian actress and film producer Cate Blanchett drew significant attention at the Cannes 2024 red carpet on May 20, not only for her impressive fashion choice but also for how it seemingly reinforced her well-known political stance on an important humanitarian issue.

The Oscar-winning star attended the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday to attend the premiere of "The Apprentice", wearing a black off-shoulder Jean Paul Gaultier dress designed by Haider Ackermann. The internet quickly buzzed with reactions to her apparent political fashion statement, as netizens discussed the specific color-blocking of the dress by the Colombian-French designer.

She complemented her remarkable dress with a chain of pearls worn below the neckline. This marked her third collaboration with Francesca Amfitheatrof, Louis Vuitton's artistic director of watches and jewellery.

What initially appeared to be a fashionable and minimalist red carpet choice revealed a deeper meaning when Blanchett lifted her dress trail, uncovering its inner green lining.

While fans continue to debate whether the back of her dress was white or a light shade of pink, many couldn't help but notice how the dress's black and green colors, contrasted against the red carpet backdrop, appeared to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause. These colors reflect the predominant hues of the Palestinian flag, symbolising the region currently embroiled in conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

Although Blanchett hasn't officially commented on whether her attire choice at the red carpet event was intentionally linked to her pro-Palestinian stance, she has been vocal about her views on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

As a member of Artists4Ceasefire, a group of creative individuals advocating for peace in Gaza, she joined others in signing a letter to US President Joe Biden, urging "an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel."

In May 2016, she was appointed as the goodwill ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. The official UNHCR website emphasises that in this esteemed role, Blanchett engages in various activities ranging from high-level advocacy to fundraising, as well as meeting refugees worldwide. She works to amplify refugee voices and ensure that the human stories behind the statistics are heard.

In addition to using fashion to seemingly advocate for the cause at Cannes, she also discussed how her role as the UNHCR goodwill ambassador has significantly altered her perspective. As per The Associated Press, Blanchett acknowledged that while some may perceive her as having a "white saviour complex," her experiences interacting with refugees in the field have completely changed her worldview.

Netizens strongly believed she intentionally chose the dress for the renowned international event because of her previous actions. In November 2023, Blanchett spoke out for Gaza during a session at the European Parliament. Just a month after Hamas attacked southern Israel in October, followed by Israel's extensive bombing of Gaza, she called on the EU to push for a ceasefire and to halt the targeting of defenseless Palestinian civilians.

In her capacity as a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR, she spoke before the EU Parliament, stating, "I am not Syrian. I am not Ukrainian. I'm not Yemeni. I'm not Afghani. I'm not from South Sudan. I'm not from Israel or Palestine. I'm not a politician. I'm not even a pundit. But I am a witness." She continued, "Over the past few weeks, we have all, in horror, been watching the continuing violence in Israel and Gaza. The conflict has claimed, and is still claiming, thousands of innocent lives."