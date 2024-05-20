Demi Moore-starrer film premieres at Cannes with 13-minute ovation

Demi Moore made her debut in the Cannes Film Festival's official selection on Sunday evening with the competition film "The Substance". The highly anticipated, blood-splattered horror thriller by French director Coralie Fargeat received a 13-minute ovation, the longest for any title at this year's festival so far.

The applause began the moment the credits rolled for the film, which features Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid alongside Demi Moore. The movie, described as a body horror with a feminist angle, centers on a new product called "The Substance" that claims to transform individuals into their ideal selves. However, this enticing promise comes with a sinister twist.

Despite starting 20 minutes late, the premiere of "The Substance" concluded with thunderous applause around 1am. The audience gave rhythmic claps for what is considered a major comeback film for Demi Moore.

Moore, Qualley, and Fargeat appeared thrilled with the enthusiastic response. Moore even kissed the screen, exclaiming, "Thank you! Thank you!"

Forgeat expressed her gratitude, saying, "Merci Master Thierry," in reference to Cannes boss Thierry Fremaux. Moore, noting it was her first film to be shown at Cannes, remarked, "It has been an incredible ride."

According to the official synopsis for "The Substance", "It generates another you. A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect you. And there's only one rule: You share time. One week for you. One week for the new you. Seven days each. A perfect balance. Easy. Right? If you respect the balance… what could possibly go wrong?"

Ahead of the festival, Mubi acquired global rights to the movie, marking a significant night for the company as it strengthened its internal theatrical distribution arm under the leadership of new distribution head Mark Boxer.

Earlier on May 19, Moore, accompanied by her adorable dog Pilaf, discussed existing in Hollywood as an older actress, "You just show up and you face what's in front of you to the best of your ability. I think what's most important is how you hold yourself not how the world is holding you… which is exactly what 'The Substance' is about – this male perspective of the idealised woman, that we as women have bought into… and I think we are changing. We are living the change right now."

In addition to her red carpet appearance with "The Substance", Moore is keeping busy this week as the godmother for Chopard's Trophée Chopard gala ceremony and as the host of amfAR's 30th anniversary Cannes gala on Thursday.