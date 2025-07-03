Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, and Demi Moore among latest Walk of Fame inductees
Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, and Shaquille O'Neal, among others, are set to be honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
These artistes and the iconic basketball figure are among the high-profile names selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2026. Yesterday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the names of 35 distinguished individuals who will receive their stars.
Other notable honorees include Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Gordon Ramsay, Rami Malek, Stanley Tucci, and Angélique Kidjo.
Recipients were selected from five categories: film, television, live theatre/performance, music recording, and sports entertainment. O'Neal stands as the sole inductee from the sports category for this year.
Following the announcement, Cyrus expressed her gratitude on social media. The Grammy-winning singer shared a clip on Instagram from her film "Something Beautiful", featuring her on the Walk of Fame, and celebrated the news, writing that she felt "honoured" to be getting her own star.
She reflected on her journey, saying, "When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late-night walks with my dad when no one would recognise him."
"To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you."
The complete list of the 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees follows below:
MOTION PICTURES
Emily Blunt
Timothée Chalamet
Chris Columbus
Marion Cotillard
Keith David
Rami Malek
Rachel McAdams
Demi Moore
Franco Nero
Deepika Padukone
Molly Ringwald
Stanley Tucci
Carlo Ramboldi
Tony Scott
TELEVISION
Greg Daniels
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Lucero
Chef Gordon Ramsay
Melody Thomas Scott
Robin Roberts
George Stephanopoulos
Bradley Whitford
Noah Wyle
LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
Lea Salonga
RECORDING
Air Supply
Bone Thugs 'N Harmony
Paulinho Da Costa
The Clark Sisters
Miley Cyrus
Josh Groban
Grupo Intocable
Angélique Kidjo
Lyle Lovett
SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT
Shaquille O'Neal
