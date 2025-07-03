TV & Film
Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, and Demi Moore among latest Walk of Fame inductees

Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, and Demi Moore among latest Walk of Fame inductees
Photos: Collected

Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, and Shaquille O'Neal, among others, are set to be honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

These artistes and the iconic basketball figure are among the high-profile names selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2026. Yesterday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the names of 35 distinguished individuals who will receive their stars. 

Other notable honorees include Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Gordon Ramsay, Rami Malek, Stanley Tucci, and Angélique Kidjo.

Recipients were selected from five categories: film, television, live theatre/performance, music recording, and sports entertainment. O'Neal stands as the sole inductee from the sports category for this year. 

Following the announcement, Cyrus expressed her gratitude on social media. The Grammy-winning singer shared a clip on Instagram from her film "Something Beautiful", featuring her on the Walk of Fame, and celebrated the news, writing that she felt "honoured" to be getting her own star.

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actress to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Read more

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actress to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

She reflected on her journey, saying, "When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late-night walks with my dad when no one would recognise him." 

"To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you."

The complete list of the 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees follows below:

 

MOTION PICTURES

Emily Blunt

Timothée Chalamet

Chris Columbus

Marion Cotillard

Keith David 

Rami Malek

Rachel McAdams

Demi Moore

Franco Nero

Deepika Padukone

Molly Ringwald

Stanley Tucci

Carlo Ramboldi 

Tony Scott

 

TELEVISION

Greg Daniels

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Lucero

Chef Gordon Ramsay

Melody Thomas Scott

Robin Roberts

George Stephanopoulos

Bradley Whitford

Noah Wyle

 

LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias

Lea Salonga

 

RECORDING

Air Supply

Bone Thugs 'N Harmony

Paulinho Da Costa

The Clark Sisters

Miley Cyrus

Josh Groban

Grupo Intocable

Angélique Kidjo

Lyle Lovett

 

SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT 

Shaquille O'Neal

