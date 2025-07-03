Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actress to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Deepika Padukone is set to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first Indian actress to receive the prestigious recognition.

She has been named as one of the honourees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 under the Motion Pictures category. The list, which was announced live by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, features 35 notable names from film, television, music, theatre, and sports entertainment.

Deepika finds herself in the company of global names including Demi Moore, Rachel McAdams, Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, and Stanley Tucci. The announcement was made by existing Walk of Fame stars Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade during a live broadcast.

Other notable names in the 2026 class include actors Molly Ringwald, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rami Malek, and Noah Wyle; sports personality Shaquille O'Neal; and television anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who will be jointly honoured.

Posthumous stars will also be awarded to special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi and director Tony Scott.

Deepika made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with the action film "xXx: Return of Xander Cage", co-starring Vin Diesel.

In her personal life, the actor and her husband, Ranveer Singh, welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple, who married in 2018, introduced their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, during last year's Diwali celebrations, sharing, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude."

Most recently, Deepika was seen in "Kalki 2898 AD", a pan-India blockbuster directed by Nag Ashwin, also starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is expected to appear in the sequel as well.

Additionally, she will be seen in another pan-India project and has been confirmed to work alongside Allu Arjun in Atlee's upcoming film, tentatively titled "AA22xA6".